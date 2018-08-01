Charity banks on TSB’s support

TSB’s partners and customers in Horsham have raised £1,115.49 for their local charity partner, Jane’s Wish, by holding fundraising events over the last year such as bake sales and free prize draws.

The funds raised will be used to support the charity to continue offering days out for children and families in Sussex affected by cancer.

Commenting at the cheque presentation with local MP Jeremy Quin, Jason Watson, branch manager at TSB in Horsham, said: “Jane’s Wish is a vital part of our local community and we’re really proud to have them as our local charity partner.

“Our team in Horsham has worked hard, putting in a lot of time and dedication to make this charity partnership a success.

“We have really enjoyed fundraising and it is fantastic to know the difference that our efforts will make.”

Like TSB, Jane’s Wish is passionate about helping the community in Horsham and surrounding area.

Jose Manuel, trustee and founder of Jane’s Wish, said: “Being a very small local charity, having the continued support of the Horsham TSB team is really helping us in delivering our charitable objectives. The continued hard work of the branch partners is making a big difference to us, and allowing us to gain the financial stability to help every family that gets in touch, so we can give them the best day out possible. So far, we have helped six Sussex-based families, and with the recent funds donated by TSB we hope to help many more.”