Changing face of Horsham - the town’s lost pubs

As part of the County Times’ 150th anniversary we are looking back at how the Horsham district has changed over the years.

Today we are feature some of the pubs in Horsham itself that have fallen by the wayside over the years. We concentrate first on those in more recent history but include a few from further back in the town’s history.

The Queens Head pub in Queens Street, pictured in 2016. Nine new homes are planned Johnston Press Buy a Photo

The Nelson pub, was in Trafalgar Road, Horsham, but is now housing Horsham Buy a Photo

The Tanners Arms, in Brighton Road, Horsham, no longer open Buy a Photo

The Horse and Groom, in East Street, Horsham, is now Brewhouse and Kitchen Horsham Buy a Photo

View more