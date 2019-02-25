Changing face of Horsham Capitol Theatre
With news of a big injection of cash at The Capitol in Horsham, we thought we’d look at how the theatre has changed over the years.
Many will remember the old Capitol building where Marks and Spencers is now. After that was demolished in 1983 the old ABC/Ritz cinema in North Street became Horsham Arts centre and then, in 2002, the Capitol. See our story Million pound project announced for Horsham’s Capitol theatre
The original Capitol Theatre - the site is now Marks and Spencer
Horsham
Outside the old Capitol Theatre in 1980
Johnston Press
The Ritz, Horsham - now Capitol
Johnston Press
Horsham ABC in around 1982
View more