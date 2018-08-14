Change to Horsham town centre ‘fountain’ site

New fencing has been erected around trees planted on the site of the former controversial Shelley Fountain in Horsham town centre.

The area in West Street was planted with birch trees after the fountain - formally known as the Rising Universe sculpture - was removed two years ago.

Last week screens went up around the area as council workmen erected the fencing.

A spokeswoman for Horsham District Council said: “A small knee rail is being erected around the planted area to provide a back rest for visitors sitting around the edge of the feature and to prevent and discourage children from running through and damaging the planted area.”

Last month members of the town watchdog group, The Horsham Society, called for an ‘imaginative plan’ to be drawn up for the area as part of improvement proposals aimed at ‘putting the pride back in Horsham.’

