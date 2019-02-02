Chanctonbury Ring rescue: glider pilot saved after four-hour operation

A glider pilot has been rescued after their aircraft crashed into trees in Chanctonbury Ring.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at 1.10pm.

At at 4.37pm, a fire service spokesman confirmed the man was rescued from his aircraft with the assistance of the coastguard helicopter.

The pilot of the glider has been rescued

A fire service spokesman earlier confirmed he was not injured in the incident.

As the aircraft was still stuck in the trees, emergency services remained at the scene. At 6.30pm, fire crews were still present.

