Chance to nominate your Horsham district community heroes

Volunteers, health heroes and even local business owners. The search is on for YOUR community heroes for this year’s nominees for the West Sussex County Times Community Awards.

Our readers are being invited to put forward their nominations for those people and organisations they think should be put forward for one of our awards community awards which recognises those without whom the Horsham area would be a much poorer place.

DM17110566a.jpg The 2017 West Sussex County Times Community Awards. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-170711-235459008

Categories include best fundraiser, charity of the year and the good sport award – ensuring a wide range of people and organisations are given the recognition they deserve.

A shortlist of all the nominees will be published in the West Sussex County Times after which readers will have the choice to vote for their winners.

These will then be revealed at a special awards ceremony which is taking place at the Capitol Theatre in Horsham on October 15.

The County Times’ communities editor Blaise Tapp said: “There are so many stalwarts of the local community who make Horsham and its surrounding villages the wonderful place it is.

“Our community awards are a real chance for us to really recognise these people and organisations and I would very much urge our readers to get in touch with their nominations.

“This year we have two new categories - best start up business and overall business of the year, which reflects the role companies have to play in communities.

To nominate someone for an award either fill in the coupon below or visit www.wscountytimes.co.uk/communityawards to submit your nomination via our website.

The deadline to submit your nominations is September 21.