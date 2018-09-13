Chance to get a behind the scenes look at services that operate at Gatwick

A family fun day is being held on Saturday (September 15) at Gatwick Aviation Museum.

London Gatwick is partnering with the museum for a second year in a row to host the unique, behind-the-scenes look at the services which operate at the UK’s second largest airport.

Gatwick Aviation Museum. Photo: Google Street Maps.

The ‘Gatwick Fun’ day event will provide families with a whole host of exciting activities, refreshments and interactive displays, including opportunities to get up close with the vehicles and equipment used on a daily basis by the Gatwick Fire Service, Airfield Operations and Engineering teams.

Sussex Police will also have a large presence at the event and will be exhibiting a number of different sectors across the force such as a police dog unit vehicle and an armoured Land Rover.

Last year 1,200 people attended the event and this year the airport is making entry free for all with a suggested £5 donation for parking to help raise money for Gatwick’s local charity partners: Gatwick TravelCare, Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance and St Catherine’s Hospice.

Gatwick Fun forms part of the airport’s wider community engagement programme, which focusses on projects that have a lasting, positive impact on large numbers of local people across the region.

The airport has sponsored more than 60 events in the past year that promote local health and wellbeing, celebrate diversity, the local environment or promote local business.

The event is taking place at the Gatwick Aviation Museum, Charlwood on September 15 from 10am to 4pm and no pre-registration is required.

Gatwick Airport’s Head of Community Engagement, Alison Addy, said: “We are proud to once again be partnering with the Gatwick Aviation Museum to host this exciting event, which promises to be fun for all the family.

“Gatwick Fun really allows us to showcase what it takes to run of one of the world’s busiest airports and our teams look forward to meeting and greeting the local community on the day.”

Gatwick Aviation Museum Manager, Ashley Colella, said: “The museum is honoured to be able to bring this event back for a second year. It’s a great opportunity and furthers the aims of our charity to showcase the best the local community has to offer.”

Gatwick Airport Commander and Superintendent, Justin Burtenshaw, said: “We are delighted to be part of the Gatwick Fun day. To be able to open policing to the public gives people the opportunity to see how we police the airport and work with partners to keep people travelling through Gatwick safe. The open day will give people an insight into many different aspects of policing from armed policing to dogs.”

