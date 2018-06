The start of the new council year will be marked with Horsham District Council’s annual civic service at St Mary’s Church in the Causeway on Sunday.

Council chairman Peter Burgess says he would like everyone to go along and enjoy the service which starts at 6.30pm and joins the closing celebration service of St Mary’s Flower Festival - whose theme this year is ‘Inspired.’

Refreshments will be served after the service at the Causeway Barn.