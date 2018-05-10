Champs Hill gardens open for visitors this Sunday

Champs Hill gardens are delighted to be opening their lovely gardens in Coldwaltham for the National Gardens Scheme on Sunday, May 13 from 2.00pm until 5.00pm, and in the summer on August 12.

The gardens are spread over 27 acres and the setting is dramatic, sitting high above three disused sand quarries, enjoying superb views across the Amberley Wild Brooks, up to the South Downs.

Rhododendrons and Azaleas give a blaze of colour, welcoming visitors to the gardens at this time of year.

Admission to the gardens costs £5 for adults with children going free although dogs are not allowed.

Private visits for groups of 10 or more are welcomed by arrangement from March to September.

Champs Hill is on Waltham Park Road, Coldwaltham, near Pulborough, RH20 1LY.

For more contact davina@thebct.org.uk