Champagne, beans and despair: This is what the people of Horsham are stockpiling for Brexit

As uncertainty over the outcome of Brexit continues, the people of Horsham have revealed which items they’re stockpiling ahead of the deadline.

Alan Hiya Johnston posted on the County Times Facebook page that he was stocking up on Buckfast, a caffeinated tonic wine produced in Devon.

James Parsons said he was stockpiling Champagne and Mick Jones added ‘wine, wine and more wine’.

Claire Harrison said: “Despair. In fact I now have an excess if anyone wants some?”

Joel Fry said: “I’ve built a bunker at the end of my garden.

“With a generator for when the lights go off with plenty of fuel.

“I’ve got an old diesel car to use because you can run it on anything when the fuel runs out

“I have thousands of tins of beans etc so won’t starve and I’ve got a stockpile of seeds so I can restart humanity when we finally leave.”

Godfrey Newman responded: “You’ll be able to make use of the beans to produce gas for your car.”

However some people took a more relaxed approach.

Adrian M Lee said “Nothing. There’s no need. This is ludicrous.”

Shelley Toovey added: “There won’t be food shortages unless people start panic buying.”

Gavinder Alburino said: “I’ve been stock piling nothing.”

Some people felt that there was an alternative solution to the problem.

Celia Allum said she was ‘planning to build a space craft to get rid of all the politicians’.

She added: “Even a domestic cat can run this country better.”

Steve Rolfe said he wanted ‘a big bin to put all the MPs in when this is all over’.