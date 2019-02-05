Picture: Steve Robards SR1902559

Centenary lunch launches special year for West Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes

More than 80 members from 30 WI groups across West Sussex gathered at Avisford Park Hotel, near Arundel, for lunch to launch their centenary year.

The West Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes is celebrating 100 years since it was formed with a series of special events. Read more: West Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes kicks off centenary year with WI lunch in Arundel

Picture: Steve Robards SR1902557
Picture: Steve Robards SR1902557
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
Picture: Steve Robards SR1902565
Picture: Steve Robards SR1902565
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
Picture: Steve Robards SR1902559
Picture: Steve Robards SR1902559
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
Picture: Steve Robards SR1902556
Picture: Steve Robards SR1902556
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2