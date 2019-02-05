Centenary lunch launches special year for West Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes

The West Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes is celebrating 100 years since it was formed with a series of special events. Read more: West Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes kicks off centenary year with WI lunch in Arundel
More than 80 members from 30 WI groups across West Sussex gathered at Avisford Park Hotel, near Arundel, for lunch to launch their centenary year.
