Celebrating another year of great guiding

Girlguiding Sussex West celebrated last month and marked all our achievements in 2017 at the annual general review in Arundel Castle, the beautiful home of our patron the Duchess of Norfolk.

Invited guests from West Sussex and members from across all guiding sections gathered in the majestic Baron’s Hall as the union flag, region, county and division colours were proudly paraded.

We were welcomed and then listened to reports from the county treasurer and from the county commissioner.

We then watched a short film portraying events at the joint Scout and Guide international camp WS2017 that had been enjoyed by over 3,000 participants at Ardingly in August.

Senior section members shared their amazing experiences from two region international trips with us before we progressed onto the long service awards and special thank yous from the county.

Presenting the awards this year we were pleased to welcome Mrs Caroline Nicholls and the high sheriff of West Sussex and county commissioner Amanda Teasel.

She said: “Thank you to every single volunteer and supporter of Girlguiding Sussex west for all that you do – you are all amazing”

Afterwards everyone was invited to share refreshments and canapés prepared by the county catering team and given a chance to catch up with guiding friends old and new.