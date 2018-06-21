Cats Protection returns to Roffey

A new Cats Protection charity shop for the Horsham and District branch was officially opened in Fitzalan Road, Roffey, on Saturday June 16.

Christine Harvey, area branch development manager for Cats Protection, said: “I was delighted to attend our Horsham and District branch’s official shop opening in Roffey.

“The branch, their kind supporters and everyone in the retail team have been amazing at encouraging, supporting and working towards this joint venture, making the shop’s opening a truly proud moment for everyone involved.

“Money raised through the shop directly funds the branch’s work and this will enable them to continue helping more local cats with neutering, rehoming and educating the public about cat welfare for many more years to come.”

Anna Portnoi, co-ordinator, Horsham and District branch, wishes to thank absolutely everyone involved in the acquisition and setting up of the new shop and in particular all our volunteers, members and supporters for their patience and contribution.

She said: “We are certain that the shop will be a welcome addition to Horsham and an outstanding success if early results are an indication of how the shop will perform.

“Cats Protection has a long history associated with Horsham which was until 2004 the headquarters before relocation to Chelwood Gate, East Sussex.”

Lucy Jenkins, shop manager, added: “People have been commenting how lovely the shop looks.

“We are delighted by the generosity of people with their donations and friendly welcome we have received from local shopkeepers and residents. We have also been overwhelmed by so many coming forward to volunteer.”

The shop’s trading hours will be Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.