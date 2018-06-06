Catkins Nursery gets outstanding result

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin visited Catkins Nursery, off Blackbridge Lane, to congratulate them on their outstanding Ofsted report.

Jeremy, who visited on Friday May 18, chatted with the children as they played with a selection of wild animals and he helped two-year-old Jordan cut the Ofsted celebration cake.

Jeremy Quin MP (left) spends time with the children

Bubbles and balloons were the order of the day and some children showed off their Catkins outstanding March 2018 shirts.

The Ofsted report noted an ‘uncompromising dedication to raising outcomes for all children’.

The report states: ‘Children flourish in an inspirational learning environment.

‘Parents value the care they receive from highly nurturing staff.’

It added: ‘They [the children] delight in sharing the well-prepared and highly nutritious food’

Cathy Walden, owner and manager, said: “We were ecstatic about the Ofsted report.

“It is unusual for a setting to be awarded an outstanding at their first inspection.

“I am passionate about delivering a service with a personal, friendly, family feel.

“I work hands on between Catkins and Holy Innocents Playgroup in Southwater which I have run for the past 18 years.

“Some children attend both settings and use Catkins in the school holidays. We are a small nursery and all know the children so well.

“It has been hard work in developing the setting but we now have a strong and highly qualified and experienced staff team here at Catkins and we will continue to grow and develop as time goes on.”

For more visit catkinsnursery.com or call 01403 258962.