Cash boost for Crawley based Springboard charity

Crawley based charity Springboard Project has received £250 funding from developer Taylor Wimpey.

The support comes as part of the homebuilder’s donation box scheme which invites visitors to its Forge Wood development to vote for one of three local good causes to receive a monetary donation every month.

After receiving the most votes at Forge Wood development, Springboard Project have been announced as the latest winners of the scheme.

Springboard Project is a community based charity that increases the life chances of children and young people with disabilities, and families with young children irrespective of ability or status.

The charity provides safe, inclusive recreation, play and leisure opportunities with parenting support and information services.

It also runs four peer mentoring ‘Buddy Scheme’ groups for over 150 disabled youngsters aged 12-18 in the Horsham District, Crawley Borough, Mid Sussex and Sutton Borough.

Supported by young volunteers, these experiences enable attendees to build life skills and enjoy socialising, to help them to prepare for adulthood.

Commenting on the support from Taylor Wimpey Helen Green, Business Support Officer at Springboard Project, said: “We were delighted to find out that the local community had chosen us to be the latest recipients of a £250 donation from Taylor Wimpey. Our services are in high demand and the groups we run really do help to improve the children’s social skills, independence and self esteem. It’s vital that we continue our work and donations like this from Taylor Wimpey will help us to do just that and I’d like to say a big thank you for the support.”

Louise Adams, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “Springboard Project is an invaluable charity for people in Crawley and surrounding areas and we are proud to have provided them with £250 funding. Our donation box scheme is a great way for local people to have their say on which causes can benefit from our support and we look forward to announcing the next winner soon.”

To find out more about Springboard Project visit,www.springboardproject.com.

To find out more about the causes that Taylor Wimpey supports, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news.