Carriages brighten spirits on damp day

The annual Knepp Castle carriage drive was held on Sunday April 8.

Despite a damp start the carriage drivers spirits could not be dampened.

Fifiteen stunning carriages drawn by pairs and teams of horses started at 11am with a meet on the lawn at Knepp Castle.

The beautiful gothic castle makes a spectacular backdrop.

The carriages followed a 10 mile route which took in local hostelries The Dragon at Dragons Green, The Countryman at Shipley and The Crown at Dial Post.

Collections were made at the pubs and en route for St Catherine’s Hospice and over £800 was raised.

The rain stopped and it was a lovely happy day with the carriages being greatly admired by a large number of people at all the drinks stops.

Some of the local people taking part were Joanne and Michael Hartland from Maplehurst, Bob Alexander and Stan Scudamore from Ifield Wood, Ben and David Turner from Capel, Nigel Boardman from Ockley, Helen Annema from Steyning.

Other drivers came from as far afield at Belgium, and Cornwall.

Joanne Hartland is pictured driving a team of horses from Maplehurst.

For more information about Knepp Castle visit www.kneppestate.co.uk