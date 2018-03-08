Care home’s time to rhyme ahead of World Poetry Day

A care home in Horsham is preparing to take part in World Poetry Day this March.

Residents at Skylark House care home on St Marks Lane have got their poetry books at the ready and are looking forward to taking part in a poetry reading as part of World Poetry Day, which will be taking place on Wednesday March 21.

Residents at Skylark House care home will be celebrating the day by reading a number of their favourite poems and rhymes aloud.

In preparation for the event, residents are being encouraged to put pen to paper to create their own short verses and poems to enter into Care UK’s poetry competition, which is taking place nationwide.

Home manager, Devendra Lallchand, explained why Skylark House care home is taking part in World Poetry Day: “Poems and limericks are something that we have all grown up with, and most people will have a favourite that they can recall from their younger years, so reading these can be a meaningful reminiscence activity.

“For older people living with dementia, somebody reading aloud to them – whether it be a poem or short story – can have many therapeutic benefits.

“Not only is it calming, but it is also helpful for people with restricted eyesight, and soothing for those who are less able to communicate.

“Poetry is a great way to express emotions and memories, and writing your own verses is an enjoyable activity for all the family. We hope that the local community will join us in sharing their favourite rhymes or creating their own poems to read aloud to their loved ones.”

To find out more about Skylark House care home’s World Poetry Day celebrations, please contact home manager, Devendra Lallchand, on 01403 887 578 or email devendra.lallchand@careuk.com.

Poetry reading and writing is just one of hundreds of great ideas for fun and meaningful activities that can be shared with an older loved one. To find out more about how Care UK is taking part in World Poetry Day, and to download Care UK’s free ‘As easy as ABC’ guidebook for hints and tips, visit http://www.careuk.com/care-homes/poetry.

World Poetry Day encourages children, teens, and adults worldwide to celebrate the power of words and promote the teaching of poetry to all people. For more information, visit un.org/en/events/poetryday/

Care UK runs 118 homes nationwide and was recently named Residential Care Provider of the Year at the prestigious LaingBuisson Awards. For more information, visit www.careuk.com