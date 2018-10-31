Care home near Horsham criticised by health regulators

A village care home near Horsham has come in for criticism from health regulators - for the second time.

Longfield Manor in Billingshurst has been rated as ‘requiring improvement’ following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The home, which provides nursing care for up to 60 elderly people, is one of a number run by Sussex Health Care which is currently at the centre of a police investigation following the deaths of 13 people at nine of its homes.

Inspectors paid unannounced visits to Longfield Manor - which cares for people with complex health needs, some of whom have dementia - on three days during July.

At a previous inspection last year the home was found to be in breach of regulations over safe care and treatment, staffing and governance but inspectors said that the new inspection revealed that it was still in breach of regulations and that further improvements were required.

In a report out this week, the commission said: “We found risks were not always managed safely on behalf of people. We also found agency registered nurses were not always adequately trained to assist them in carrying out their role and responsibilities effectively.”

The home was rated ‘requiring improvement’ in safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership. The inspection was the second consecutive time that the care home had received such a rating.

A spokesman for Sussex Health Care said: “We have taken on board the findings from the Care Quality Commission and have a new home manager in post who is actively embracing the recommendations the report made.

“The new manager has been clear on the direction she wants to take the home and the measures she wants to implement to ensure we deliver the highest quality standard of care for our residents.

“We have already successfully recruited increased numbers of new permanent staff to ensure we provide improved support throughout the home and will be introducing additional changes in the coming period.”