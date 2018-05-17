Care home celebrates the hard work of nurses

Red Oaks Care Home in Henfield held a celebration party for their nursing team to celebrate international nurses’ day and support its nurses and care staff who make a real difference to the lives of those in their care.

The celebration party including a cake made by the catering team and general manager Linda Ryan dressed up in traditional Florence Nightingale attire.

The Florence Nightingale dress instigated lots of discussion with everyone at the party with residents commenting on how nurses use to dress compared to the modern day dresses.

Nurses’ day is a chance to recognise and reward the important work and dedication of nurses everywhere, who often go above and beyond the call of duty.

Jenny Edwards, senior nurse, at the home, said: “I became a nurse because I wanted to make a difference to people’s lives, being [a] nurse I make a difference every day I have a lot of job satisfaction working at Red Oaks. I would recommend if young people are considering a job in nursing they should go ahead and make their dreams come true because I have and would not change my chosen career.”

Linda Ryan, general manager at the home, said: “At Red Oaks our nurses are hard-working, dedicated and passionate about caring for older people. We are also committed to helping develop newly qualified nurses with their leadership and clinical skills, which can often be invaluable in a career with increasing responsibilities and workload.”