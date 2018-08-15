Car on fire on M23 near Handcross

Fire crews are tackling a car on fire on the M23 near Handcross.

Traffic reports say the exit slip road at Handcross towards Crawley is partially blocked due to the incident.

Smoke is said to be blowing across the road.

Slow traffic has also been reported.

More to follow.

Read more: Mum’s shock as daughter, 9, finds pornography on phone bought from Burgess Hill shop

Council responds to ‘shocking’ fly-tipping incident in Haywards Heath

Blind veteran and partner from Lindfield to fly 2,800 miles in hot air balloon