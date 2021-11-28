Car fire breaks out following Faygate collision

A fire broke out in a car near Faygate following a collision involving a lorry.

By Jacob Panons
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 10:28 am

A fire broke out in a car near Faygate following a collision involving a lorry.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said they were called to a collision involving a car and a lorry on the A264 Crawley Road near the Faygate roundabout at 11.57pm on Friday, November 26.

The spokesperson added, “We mobilised four engines, a heavy rescue unit and a water carrier and crews extinguished a fire in the car.

Fire services were called to the scene EMN-180919-092550001

“No persons were trapped and we left the scene at 1.49am on Saturday (November 27).”

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceSussex Police