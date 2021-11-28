Car fire breaks out following Faygate collision
A fire broke out in a car near Faygate following a collision involving a lorry.
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 10:28 am
A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said they were called to a collision involving a car and a lorry on the A264 Crawley Road near the Faygate roundabout at 11.57pm on Friday, November 26.
The spokesperson added, “We mobilised four engines, a heavy rescue unit and a water carrier and crews extinguished a fire in the car.
“No persons were trapped and we left the scene at 1.49am on Saturday (November 27).”
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.