Car destroyed in village blaze

A car was destroyed and a tractor damaged as firefighters tackled two blazes in the space of a couple of hours this afternoon (December 4).

Crews were called to Lordings Road in Adversane at about 12.45pm after a car caught fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said the flames were extinguished using two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a water hydrant.

The blaze was started accidently and the car was completely destroyed by the flames, the spokesman added.

Half-an-hour after firefighters left the scene they were called to another incident in nearby Watersfield.

A tractor caught fire in Colebrook Lane just before 2pm and crews from Arundel and Billingshurst rushed to the scene.

The fire service said the blaze was out by the time crews arrived.

The tractor was slightly damaged and the fire was also treated as an accident.