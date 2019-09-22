Car collision blocks A23 near Bolney Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A car collision has blocked the A23 near Bolney. The accident happened in the northbound carriageway of the A23 at around 3pm, according to traffic reports. The A23 near Bolney was blocked by a collision It caused delays while the vehicle was recovered but the road now appears to be clear. Met Office issues weather warnings for Sussex