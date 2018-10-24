Capel cosmetics business heralded as best in the South East

A Capel business has been honoured at a regional awards ceremony for its achievement in aesthetic treatments.

Sure Aesthetics was delighted to be awarded the title of best aesthetics business in the South East at the TMP regional awards ceremony held at the HG Wells conference centre in Woking.

Established in 2014, Sure Aesthetics specialise in laser, anti-ageing treatments and permanent make-up and were honoured to discover that a client had nominated them for the award.

Sarah Horwood, owner and laser treatment specialist at Sure Aesthetics, was excited to have won.

She said: “I felt really thrilled to have been nominated by a client, but to have then won the award is amazing.

“Eighty per cent of my clients come from recommendations, with many travelling long distances for their anti-ageing, micro needling, tailor made peels, or laser hair removal so as to be confident of the results and to be seen by me personally.

“My goal has always been to offer high end medical grade and clinically tested treatments that give real results, but I had not fully appreciated the huge, life changing impact this would have on so many of my clients.

“For me, this award endorses and recognises the passion, integrity and ethics that I have embedded in to all that Sure Aesthetics does, and for that I am so very proud.”

Competition was strong with clinics from all over the South East hoping to win.

For Sarah, this was made all the more special as in addition to the assessment by the judging panel, the volume of client’s votes were also taken into consideration before a winner was announced.

Sure Aesthetics has also been shortlisted for the red carpet national awards in December.