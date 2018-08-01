Cancer test money raised by Masons

The Sussex Mark Masons presented a cheque to a prostate cancer charity for carrying out free tests to over 150 men from the Horsham and Crawley area.

Martin Wilson, provincial grand master of Sussex Mark Masons, presented the cheque for £1,500 to Roger Bacon of the Prostate Cancer Support Organisation (PCaSO) at the Normandy Masonic Centre on Thursday July 19.

On receiving the cheque, Roger said: “This money will help our charity continue with our programme of free PSA test events all around Sussex.”

In June, Sussex Mark Masons hosted a day of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) testing by PCaSO at Horsham for men from the local community aged over 45. The tests were provided free by Sussex Mark Masons and of the 154 men tested on the day, five were found to have abnormally high readings and three were borderline, the rest were within the normal range for their age.

Martin Wilson, in handing over the cheque, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to provide this useful service for the community and am hopeful in doing so that we may have been able to save some lives.”

The event ran on time throughout the day, with complimentary comments from men who attended.

It was a successful event which the Masons hope to repeat again next year.