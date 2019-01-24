Cancer Research’s Race For Life to allow men to enter for first time ever

Cancer Research’s Race For Life is, for the time, opening entries to men.

Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone in the area – women, men and children - to join the event in Horsham Park.

The charity is offering 30 per cent off entries booked in January in a bid to help people get January off to a great start.

The event on June 2 in Horsham Park will have categories to suit everyone.

Jessica Edwards, Cancer Research UK’s Horsham’s event manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Horsham access to the latest treatments.

“All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Jessica added: “The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Horsham with people across the South and the whole of the UK.

“Taking part in our Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived.

“At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now.

“Our Race for Life events have been women-only since they started, over 25 years ago.

“We now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone - women, men and children – has the chance to participate together.

“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer, at some point during their lifetime. Sadly, this means nearly everyone is touched by the disease, either directly or through a loved one or friend.

“To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible – so what better way than involving everyone in the community in our events.”

To get the discounted entry use code RFL30.

To enter visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.