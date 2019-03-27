Can you spot your Crawley star student?

The achievements of 100 students from Crawley schools were celebrated at an awards ceremony.

The event, on Friday (March 22) at The Charis Centre, was the finale to the Be the Change programme.

Be the Change awards for Crawley schools

It is an initiative co-founded by Graham Moore of Metamoorephosis and Gary Peters of LoveLocalJobs.com, which aims to boost the aspirations and job prospects of young people aged between 13 and 14.

The students were congratulated and awarded certificates.

Graham Moore said: “It has been an incredible journey not just for these amazing young people, but for everyone who has been involved – the teachers, the business volunteers and ourselves.

“Over the last few months we have been inspired by the way in which the students have engaged with us and their peers and as a result have become happier, more confident in their abilities and more excited about their futures.”

Jo Ashforth, head of Year 9 at Holy Trinity said: “ I think that this programme has been really valuable and made students re-think behaviours in school and at home.”

The students come from Ifield Community College, Hazelwick School, Holy Trinity Church of England Secondary School, St Wilfrid’s Catholic School, Oriel High School and Thomas Bennett Community College.

