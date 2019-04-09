Campaigning schoolkids corner education secretary Damian Hinds

Pupils from a village school who have been campaigning for more Government cash came face to face with education secretary Damian Hinds on Friday.

Youngsters at Billingshurst Primary School have been writing regular heart-felt letters to Mr Hinds urging him to meet up with headteachers to discuss West Sussex’s school funding crisis.

Billingshurst Primary School pupils with lettets to education secretary Damian Hinds requesting he meets headteachers to discuss school funding SUS-190904-130925001

And two of the youngsters got their chance to hand over letters in person to the education secretary when school parent-governor Abi Smith took them to Petworth church on Friday where Mr Hinds was giving a talk about faith in schools.

Said Abi: “We decided to use the opportunity of him being nearby to give him some of our letters in person!

“He said he had been getting them and had seen the campaign. We said we would continue to send the letters until he agrees to a meeting.”

Children at the school have already pledged to send Mr Hinds a letter - signed by a different pupil - ‘every single day until he agrees.’

In their letters the children state: “We are worried about our school and that it doesn’t have enough money to help us to learn.

“Please can you meet with the headteachers and talk to them about our future?In class when we have a problem we know that talking helps us find the answer.”

And they add: “If we were the boss of schools we would make sure they had enough money so that everyone can learn lots and lots.”