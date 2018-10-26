Calls for Horsham to host Christmas light switch on event

Festive readers have rallied to call for Horsham to once again host a Christmas light switch on.

Despite being adorned with lights over the Christmas period for the past few years Horsham has not held a festive switch on event.

Now readers have taken to social media, calling for the council to reinstate the festivities.

Commenting on the County Times Facebook page, Richard Smallridge told how he missed the days of the light switch on party followed by fireworks in the Carfax.

Caron Porritt added: "And late night shopping. [The] town was heaving."

Lynn Spooner said: "It's embarrassing. We used to have such lovely lights."

Kerri Boyce added: "So sad Horsham no longer do anything."

However some residents felt it was too soon to talk about Christmas.

Channelling Scrooge, Terry Priest said: "Bah humbug. Let’s enjoy autumn first."

Kris Massie agreed. She added: "Quite frankly everything is way too early and by the time it gets round to mid December I've lost it."

Meanwhile Cat Savery addressed the issue of a celebrity guest at the event.

She added: "Who would switch them on in Horsham anyway?"

Horsham District Council has been approached for comment.