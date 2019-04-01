Call the Midwife star to take on Sussex charity challenge

Call the Midwife actor Jack Ashton will be swapping his church robes for running gear as takes on a muddy challenge for charity this summer.

Jack, best known for playing Reverend Tom Hereward in the popular BBC drama series, will be taking on the slightly different role this summer as he heads up the Queen Victoria Hospital team in the East Grinstead Mud Monsters run.

The event, which takes place on Sunday 9 June, will take participants across a 5km, 10km or 20km journey across muddy fields, up steep hills, through woods while navigating through mud pits and over obstacles.

And Jack, who is an ambassador for QVH Charity, will be taking on the longest challenge.

He said: "I’m really excited, and slightly daunted, by taking on the 20km part of this run but it’s all for a very good cause.

"I know how integral Queen Victoria Hospital is to the local community and the life changing care they provide. I’m determined to do as much fundraising as I can to help them by taking on this challenge.”

You can get involved and support Jack as well as staff from Queen Victoria Hospital by joining their team and raising some money for the hospital. To sign up please visit https://www.mudmonstersrun.co.uk and choose their team ‘QVH Gets Muddy’ - you might even catch a glimpse of Jack at the start line.

Camilla Slattery, head of fundraising for QVH Charity, said: “Last year QVH Charity funded £172,000 worth of improvements at Queen Victoria Hospital which paid for innovative medical equipment, improved patient areas as well as funded research.

"The donations we receive allow us to make a real difference at the hospital. We hope lots of people get involved and sign up to join Jack and the QVH team to fundraise so we can do even more.”

QVH Charity is also looking for volunteers to help on the day. If you would like to find out more about how you can get involved, contact camilla.slattery@nhs.net.