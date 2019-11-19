Call for West Sussex general election candidates to set out plans to combat the climate emergency

A West Sussex Extinction Rebellion group is calling for general election candidates to set out plans to tackle the climate emergency.

The Arun Valley branch urged candidates to set out their stance on the environment.

News

A spokesman said: “Help make the environment and the climate crisis our top agenda on the political playground.

“We don’t just want lip service or empty promises.

“We want our central and local governments to act now.

“Aiming for a net zero carbon footprint by 2050 is simply way too late.”

Now is the public’s chance to ‘make a difference’, he added.

Read more: Group of travellers set up camp near Horsham

Read more: Council issues update on 12 caravans camped on Horsham border

Read more: Swan Walk incident: Woman dead after falling from car park