Call for gallivanting fox to be made Sussex village mascot

A friendly fox which has been gallivanting around a village near Horsham has captured the hearts of local residents.

The celebrity fox - described as ‘beautiful’, ‘gorgeous’ and ‘stunning’ - has been spotted at a string of venues in Southwater.

The fox has been spotted at a string of venues around the village. Photo: Billy Greening SUS-191204-161631001

Now there has even been a call for the fox - thought by many to be a female and said to be ‘very friendly’ - to be made a village mascot.

She has been spotted in several places in Southwater much to the delight of most residents, some of whom have been leaving out food for her.

The celebrity stunner has been seen in the garden of the Lintot pub, on Ash Road, at the village cricket club, in Cedar Drive, outside the village kebab shop, in Woodfield, at the Cock Inn, by a cashpoint, in Station Road and outside a local flower shop - among other places.

Many villagers have snapped photos of the cute creature and have posted them on social media, saying she ‘seems very tame.’

Among the fox’s admirers is local Southwater councillor Billy Greening who is among many describing the fox as a male. “He is everywhere,” said Billy.

“It’s amazing. He literally came straight up to me in the car park. He’s really friendly.”

Another villager said: “He looks hand reared to me. There is no fear in those eyes - and he’s very handsome.”

And another said: “A really beautiful animal. We are so lucky to have it roaming around without fear.”

Alice Bray, whose husband Andy snapped one of many photos of the fox posted on social media, described the adored animal as ‘very bold.’

While most villagers are delighted to see the fox, some are urging caution, stressing the animal is a wild creature.

However, the fox’s fans are undeterred. Many have gone on nightly paw patrols hoping for a glimpse of their star visitor.

Have you seen the fox? Email your photos to ct.news@jpimedia.co.uk