Call 999 if you see this missing Horsham District woman

Police said Jill was last seen at her home in Shipley near Horsham at around 6.20pm on Thursday (September 16).

A spokesman added: “Jill is 86 years old and described as being a white woman with grey hair, wearing dark blue trousers, a light blue top and white shoes. She is understood to walk with a slight stoop and limp and has a receding hairline.

“If you see her call 999 immediately, quoting serial 1225 of 16/09.”