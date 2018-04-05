Yomdel enables Property Ombudsman to extend opening hours

The Property Ombudsman (TPO), one of three official redress schemes in the sector, handled a record 68 per cent more enquiries in 2017 compared to the previous year, and used new digital channels to tap into significant volumes of additional people needing help with property-related issues.

In a keynote speech to the National Association of Estate Agents, the Ombudsman, Katrine Sporle, said that through a close partnership with Billingshurst-based Yomdel, the UK’s leading provider of managed live chat, she had been able to extend her team’s opening hours to 24/7 and offer critical support to people needing help with their tenancies, property transactions or other problems with estate and letting agents.

Yomdel founder Andy Soloman said that because his company and TPO closely collaborated, the team of Yomdel live chat operators were able to work to very high standards as a genuine extension of the in-house TPO customer care team.

“The results were simply incredible, we have been able to professionally represent TPO and effectively offer guidance and advice to people who are often experiencing tricky personal situations with a landlord or estate agent,” he said.

“Unlike Ombudsman services in any other sector, TPO is unique in that it is genuinely open and available to consumers 24 hours every single day. And that should be a non-negotiable requirement of all redress and consumer support services.”