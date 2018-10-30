Where will the Pride of Boston be this year?

The hunt is on for the town’s best buildings as the prestigious Pride of Boston awards are launched

Nominations are now invited for premises which are an asset for the town.

The event is organised by Boston Preservation Trust’s Civic Group.

It has already been out looking at town centre shops, offices and leisure premises to identify the best.

Last year, the whole of Pen Street was named the overall winner.

Each month one or more premises in the town will be nominated and a certificate presented. Early next year all nominees will be invited to The Pride of Boston Award ceremony at Fydell House and the overall winner named.

Dudley Bryant, chairman of The Civic Group, said: “We are all very proud of our heritage, and understand that a warm, inviting and friendly environment in our town centre is vital to the future economic success of Boston, and all its varied businesses.

“One of the key elements to this is the improvement and regular maintenance of our buildings which give a first impression to business customers, whether they be local or visitors to the town.”