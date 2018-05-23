Village pub closes as publicans cease trading

The Franklands Arms, in Washington, was closed on Sunday (May 20) after publicans decided to cease trading.

The pub, located in London Road, Washington, has remained closes this week but owners ‘aim to reopen the pub as soon as possible’.

A spokesman from Ei Publican Partnerships, the owners of the pub, said: “We can confirm that The Frankland Arms, Washington, is currently closed due to the publican’s decision to cease trading.

“We’d like to reassure the local community we aim to reopen the pub as soon as possible.”

A message on the pub’s answer machine said the Franklands Arms has been closed ‘for the foreseeable future’.

What do you make of the news? Email stephen.wynn-davies@jpress.co.uk