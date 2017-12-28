Village butchers to close after 43 years

A village butcher will be closing his shop ‘with great regret’ in January 2018 after more than 43 years of trading.

Alan Woodward Butchers, in High Street, Henfield, will be closing its doors for the final time on January 27, 2018.

In a letter to customers, owner of the shop Alan Woodward said: “It is with great regret I have to inform you that this shop will cease trading.

“I have been unable to find a suitable premise in the village to move the business to and there is no interest in taking the business on.

“Unfortunately, this will mean the Scotch farm assured beef, lamb, pork and Scotch wild venison will not be available in this area, it will mean that none of the product recipes (sausages, burgers, black pudding etc) will be available as they are my intellectual property and are only available by licence, which none have been issued.

“I am sorry that no one has taken on the supply of the highest quality meats in the UK (with the Royal Warrant) or the manufacturing production of our national and international award-winning sausages.”

Mr Woodward also thanked his customers for the past 43 years of trading.

He added: “I will greatly miss serving you and the village in the future.”