TMS Electrical Contractors mark 20th anniversary

TMS Electrical Contractors Ltd spent a weekend on one of London’s highest dinner cruises, enjoying a five course meal followed by a welcome stay at the City Plaza.

Since 1998 TMS have taken pride in their high quality electrical services specialising in domestic, commercial and industrial electrical installations around West Sussex.

From playing a vital role in hundreds of projects to training over 15 apprentices into qualified NICEIC approved electricians, they truly believe that the last 20 years have been a great success.

Recent local projects include The Weald School in Billingshurst, Hop Oast Depot and East Preston’s Junior and Infant School. The company is also acknowledged for its work with Heat Mat underfloor heating and Dimplex.

TMS currently employ 16 permanent staff members, many are local.

As well as employing qualified electricians, they have always operated a three year electrical apprenticeship programme for many apprentices.

At present they have three apprentices at different levels of their training.

Andrew Walder, managing director, recognised all the positivity and loyalty built around TMS then went on to praise the team and partners: “I cannot begin to put into words how thankful I am for all the support that surrounds our team. To all our hardworking employees, past and present, reaching this milestone would not be possible without you.

‘‘Thank you all for the past 20 years and hopefully many more to come.”