This week’s M23 road closures - here’s what you need to know

Work is continuing to turn a section of the M23 into a ‘smart motorway’.

There is narrower lanes and a reduced speed limit of 50mph.

Work is ongoing to turn part of the M23 into a 'smart motorway'

Here’s the latest closures:

Monday January 14 – January 18:

Full closure of the junction 9 (Gatwick) exit slip road between 10pm and 4am.

Diversion via junction 10 (Crawley) for Gatwick, A2011, London Road, Airport Way, or continue to M25 junction 6 and back onto the M23.

Saturday January 19:

Full closure of the M23 between junctions 10 – 8 North and Southbound between 10pm and 4am.

Diversion for Gatwick via junction 10, A2011, London Road, Airport Way. For M25 via A264, A22 to junction 6 of the M25.

See also

M23 road works - what is a ‘smart motorway’?”

Take a look inside the double decker bus that’s been turned into a home for rough sleepers

This theatre has already sold 6,500 tickets for NEXT Christmas’ panto