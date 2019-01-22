This free service can help Horsham residents heat their homes for less

A completely free service to help residents save money and keep their homes warm and cosy has been launched by Horsham District Council (HDC).

The Local Energy Advice Partnership (LEAP) has been created to help people struggling to afford heating bills which can be expensive during the winter months.

HDC's cabinet member for community and wellbeing commented: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this service to our residents.

“We regularly hear about fuel poverty in the news and we know it’s a real concern for some local people so we’re pleased that they can now benefit from this expert advice.

“As well as helping to keep residents’ homes warm and their fuel costs down, the scheme will also help the Council be more environmentally friendly and manage its impact on the environment for future generations.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to check out if they are eligible to reap these benefits.”

LEAP visits are available to qualifying people who are homeowners or rent either from a housing association or private landlord.

You may also be eligible for a LEAP visit if you have a low income, receive tax credits or housing benefit, receive an income or disability related benefit, or have a long term illness or disability.

Eligible residents will get a free home visit from a friendly, qualified Home Energy LEAP adviser who can help check if you are on the cheapest energy tariffs (average savings are £280 a year), install free simple energy saving measures, give you day-to-day energy efficiency hints and tips, and ensure your heating system is set up to keep you warm and save money.

The LEAP adviser will also be able to refer you for grants for heating improvements.

LEAP can also arrange a telephone advice service to help with benefits, debt and other money problems.

To find out more, or to book a home visit, call LEAP direct on 0800 060 7567 or apply online at www.applyforleap.org.uk



