MFA Bowl in Chichester Gate has changed hands to another bowling company.

Staff at the centre said the bowling alley was open for business as usual after technical issues with tills due to the take over on Monday by Tenpin.

It is understood customers were allowed to bowl for free because the issue with the till meant people couldn’t be charged

All staff are staying on at the business and the bowling alley is set to be refitted in the near future, it was announced by Tenpin on Tuesday.