Tea room at the foot of the South Downs is a village treasure

Nestled in Henfield, at the foot of the South Downs, is a destination store and tea room.

Village Care offers an eclectic mix of gifts, services such as passport photos and even afternoon tea. The store is home to a range of items including beautiful Belgian chocolate and various books, toys and jewellery but its latest venture is set to draw a crowd.

'Christina's' tea room

Christina Hoad, owner of the store, has launched a luxury afternoon tea room inside Village Care called 'Christina's'

She said: “It’s a traditional afternoon tea. It’s important to me to use local product - we try and stay as local as we can for everything. Once we’re up and running we’re going to try and do some events.”

Village Care sources its cakes from Betsy’s Bake in Brighton and its jam from Friends of Jam.

The tea, which costs £18 per head, includes a glass of sparkling elderflower, a selection of freshly prepared dainty sandwiches. homemade scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam and a selection of cakes.

The food is served with a choice of teas or coffee including English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Mojito Mint and more.

However Village Care offers more than just artisan afternoon tea and gifts.

Christina added: “We do pop-up shops. We take the shop out to retirement homes.

“I just thought there’s not anything quite like this in Henfield. You try to be a service to the village.”

http://bit.ly/2D9w7YGoffers afternoon tea on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 2pm. Booking is essential, call 01273 494305 to find out more.