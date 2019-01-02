Sussex passengers hit by 3.1 per cent average rail fare increase

An average rail fare increase of 3.1 per cent has hit commuters in Sussex this morning.

Southern Rail confirmed that most of its rail fares would rise on 2 January 2019.

A spokesman said: “The changes are based on the Retail Prices Index (RPI) figure for July 2018, which was 3.2 per cent.”

The rise has been criticised by campaigners, including the Campaign For Better Transport which said: “The annual rail fare rise has become an unwelcome start to each new year as millions of us return to work after the Christmas break.

“But today’s average fare rise of 3.1 per cent (3.2 per cent for season tickets) will have left many passengers wondering what on earth they are paying for after a record year for delays, cancellations and overcrowding.”

The cost of a monthly season ticket from Brighton to London has risen by £14, according to the BBC.

Protests against the rising train fare prices are taking place at railway stations around the country today, including at Hastings station in East Sussex where campaigners from We Own It, the Association of British Commuters and NOR4NOR will join together.

The 3.1 per cent average fare rise is the second highest since January 2013.

However National Rail said that, on average, 98p in every pound of rail fare goes back into the railway.

A spokesman said: “The vast majority of revenue from fares covers the day-to-day costs of running the railway, for example paying for trains, fuel and staff.

“It also helps to sustain investment in more trains, better stations and faster journeys.”

