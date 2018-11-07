Storrington’s Stable Antiques celebrates 25 years of trading in West Street

A celebration was held to mark Stable Antiques’ 25th year of trading in West Street, Storrington.

The antiques shop’s anniversary on Wednesday October 3 was celebrated by owners Laura and Ian Wadey with a party for the stallholders at Sullington Barn cafe.

Food was provided by professional caterer Heather Lyn who is also a stallholder in the shop.

The business has grown over the years and has a regular clientele who visit the shop sometimes once a week.

Laura said: “Even after 25 years people still come in and say ‘we’ve driven past your shop many times and never been in before’.

“People are often surprised at how big the shop is, as it looks fairly small from the front. However it covers approximately 3,000sq. feet over two floors and hosts 35 individual stallholders.”

Laura and Ian would like to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to their ‘loyal, hard working stallholders.’ Laura added: “We couldn’t have made it this far without you.”