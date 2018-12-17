See the display that won Crawley Christmas shop window competition

Crawley MP Henry Smith has named the winner of his Festive Crawley Christmas Shop Window competition.

The team at Zoe’s Florist in Gales Drive,Three Bridges, was presented with a certificate congratulating them on their achievement.

Zoe's Florist was winner of the Festive Crawley Christmas Shop Window competition.

The store has a window display inspired by the film, The Polar Express.

Mr Smith said: “With so many brilliant entries, it was difficult to narrow them down to a winner and two runners-up in my Festive Crawley Christmas Shop Window competition.

“I’m grateful to all of the entrants for their hard work to help Crawley get into the Christmas spirit. With not long to go until the big day, there’s time to get those last-minute gifts for family and friends.

“I was delighted to go to Zoe’s Florist to congratulate Leanne and the team, and to thank them in person for all they’re doing to bring Christmas cheer to our town.”

Zoe's Florist was winner of the Festive Crawley Christmas Shop Window competition.

See also:

Eco-friendly energy plant will power new Crawley homes

£6m grant will help build 620 new Crawley homes

M23 road works - what is a ‘smart motorway’?

Find out if you can save £280 on your heating bill

Leanne Webb, manager of Zoe’s Florist, said: “I know that there are many stores around Crawley that put up some really fantastic decorations, so I was over the moon to hear that our store was to be picked as winner!

“Throughout the year we try to create window displays that have a special meaning and provoke thought in our customers and passers-by. I personally just love Christmas and this year we decided to go with the theme of ‘The Polar Express’ – a modern children’s classic that really embodies how special Christmas should be for children. I have found it wonderful seeing the local school children pass by the display, their faces full of excitement and wonderment.

“I want to thank Henry again for picking Zoe’s Florist as his Festive Crawley Christmas Shop Window competition winner and I look forward to the prize of a personal tour around Parliament for myself and my staff.”

Runners-up were Chickidee in County Mall and Bodyworks Day Spa in Church Walk.