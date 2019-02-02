Pulborough left with no water after pipe bursts

Pulborough residents have been left with no water in their homes after a pipe burst.

Southern Water said the burst pipe was affecting addresses in the RH20 post code area, which had no or little water pressure.

On its website, it said: "We are aware of the burst and our team is on the way to investigate and make the necessary repairs.

"Sometimes repairs take longer than we would like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience."