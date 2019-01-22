Popular Horsham town centre restaurant closes

After many years of serving Horsham diners a long-standing town centre restaurant has closed.
Mr Li’s Chinese restaurant has shut its doors to the public following the announcement the owners of the business have retired.
A message on the window of the popular Eastern eatery thanked customers for their loyalty and support over the years.
The notice, in the Springfield Road premises, said: “We’re retiring. Thank you all for the many years of support and custom.
“Wishing you all the best for the New Year from all of us at Mr Li’s.”