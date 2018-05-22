Popular Horsham pub opens doors after major makeover

A Horsham pub re-opened its doors on Friday (May 18) following a six-figure makeover, creating eight new jobs.

As part of the investment, the revamped Sussex Barn in North Heath Lane has received a complete design overhaul with significant interior changes.

The Sussex Barn reopened following a six-figure refurbishment

Owners Greene King say that the bar has been completely refurbished with the addition of a new back bar, and separate areas have been created for dining and watching the latest sporting fixtures.

New booth seating and bar furniture has also been added.

A new colour scheme has been introduced combining natural wood with bursts of colour and textures to create a modern finish.

Greene King adds that stylish fittings, new tiling and contemporary flooring have also been added to create a brighter environment for guests to enjoy a ‘mouth-watering menu, featuring flame-grilled signature steaks and tantalising desserts’.

The popular venue also has an extended drinks range with additional craft beers and spirits available, as well as great existing deals such as Steak That! – 8oz rump steak for just £5 every Monday and Tuesday and Fizz Weekends – enjoy a bottle of prosecco with friends for just £9.99 from Friday to Sunday.

Dave Tizzard, general manager at the Sussex Barn said: “The Sussex Barn has always been popular with Horsham locals, so we are really excited to be able to provide an even better place for guests to enjoy great food and drink, as well as watching all of the best sporting events.

“The opening was a real success, with everyone commenting on the fantastic revamped interior and improved drinks range. We look forward to welcoming loyal and new guests over the coming months.”

The new-look pub will offer signature steak dishes including the Double Dipped Rib Eye: a succulent 10oz BBQ marinated rib eye steak dipped in Texan-style BBQ sauce; with onion rings, a side of mac ‘n’ cheese and waffle fries topped with beef burnt ends in BBQ sauce with Jack Daniel’s.

There will also be a selection of burgers for guests to enjoy including the Oozy-Boozy One: a succulent burger topped with BBQ sauce with Jack Daniel’s pulled pork, smoked streaky bacon, onions, nacho cheese sauce and burger sauce.