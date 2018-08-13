PMW Communications marks 25 years

In July 1993, a pint of milk cost 34p, a litre of unleaded fuel was 50p, Take That topped the UK singles charts for three weeks with Pray, Free Willy was a box office smash and Billingshurst full-service marketing agency PMW Communications was founded.

On July 23, the PMW team took inspiration from the fashion of 1993 and donned stonewash denim, puffer jackets, platform shoes and tracksuits to mark the company’s 25th year.

Financial director Peter Burton did things a bit different and dressed as a lifeguard from Baywatch, which was one of the big TV hits of the year.

Peter Sutton, managing director at PMW, said: “When PMW opened its doors, there was no email, no social media, and no internet. It was just me and a phone booking print and radio advertising and working with great creative people, some of who still work for us. The company grew from there and like many other local businesses, we’ve had our share of highs and lows, but our philosophy of using creativity to develop bespoke marketing packages has always won through. We’ve worked on so many great campaigns, with some fantastic clients who’ve become friends over the years.

“Going back to 1993 was a fun way to celebrate our 25th year. Some of the younger members of our team had to ask advice on what to wear because they weren’t born, which certainly put into perspective how much of an achievement it is to be successfully operating after 25 years.”

With an office expansion underway, PMW is not resting on its laurels. Peter added: “The marketing industry continues to grow and change and we’re not afraid to grow with it. We now have a team of 32, which includes digital and social media specialists, former journalists, web developers, PR experts, graphic designers, and advertising specialists, as well as recent graduates and paid interns.

“I’m extremely excited about PMW’s future - here’s to the next 25 years!”