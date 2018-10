A Horsham town centre store has remained closed today (October 26) following it's sudden closure yesterday.

According to a notice on the door, the O2 store in West Street was forced to stay temporarily closed due to 'ongoing technical issues'.

The notice read: "Due to ongoing technical issues we are still unable to open the shop.

"We will be open as quick as we can.

"Sorry for the inconvenience."

O2 has been approached for comment.